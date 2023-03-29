RCSD students learn about digital entertainment industry at Strong Museum

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Hundreds of city students were at the Strong National Museum of Play on Wednesday for its first “Get in the Game” event.

The museum, along with game developer “Take-Two Interactive”, dived into the world of video games and what it takes to make them.

Organizers say its all in an effort to show young people there are careers in the digital entertainment industry.

Several colleges in the region offer courses in video game design and development including the University of Rochester and RIT.

Recently RIT’s program was named top four in the world by the Princeton Review.