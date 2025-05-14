RCSD students showcase artwork at district headquarters

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Students across the Rochester City School District showcased their art on Tuesday at the district’s headquarters on West Broad Street.

Dozens of pieces were on display that students in grades kindergarten through 12th made in their visual arts classes. If you want to see it, the art will be on display until the end of the school year in June.