RCSD students speak about issues that matter to them for Project Soapbox

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Students from across the Rochester City School District took part in Project Soapbox on Wednesday. The event aimed to empower kids to become more informed and active members of society.

Students delivered two-minute speeches on issues that matter the most to them, including mental health, trauma, violence, poverty, and more. In their speeches, the students pointed out current challenges with these issues and proposed meaningful solutions to improve their schools and communities.

“We had a few interesting topics. We had mental health, another police brutality, funding, school clothing,” said Quincy St. Louis, a senior at School of the Arts. “I’ve never done anything like this before, but it was a great opportunity to come up and present my own topic and have my voice be heard on a big stage like this.”

The event was held in partnership with the Mikva Challenge. This is the second year of the RCSD Soapbox Showcase.

