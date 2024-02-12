RCSD students travel to Albany to advocate for funding for AP exams

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester City School District students are traveling to the state capital on Monday to advocate for funding for Advanced Placement (AP) exams.

About 20 students and a few teachers from several RCSD high schools got on a bus from Adams Street to Albany. Students say taking AP course exams can be expensive. They’re urging lawmakers to maintain funding to help low-income students with the cost of AP exams. They’re also asking lawmakers to expand access to AP courses for schools that have few or none.

“I think it’s important because many students have trouble with money,” said Sben Lay, a student at the World of Inquiry School. “Especially with money and when going to college. Taking these college courses will help them in saving money and having a higher education than other people.”

Some students who are taking multiple AP courses say the cost for exams can get expensive. Students also say that AP courses will prepare them for college.