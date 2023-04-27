RCSD students visit nature center for “Straight Outta the Woods”

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Students at the World of Inquiry School No. 58 in Rochester recently visited to the Cummings Nature Center in Naples for an experience called Straight Outta the Woods.

Children in the city are more likely to come face to face with trauma. District officials say research shows experiences like this improve physical and emotional health, success in school, and connections with each other.

“So one thing I like about Straight Outta the Woods is being able to enjoy the outdoors instead of being stuck behind a screen the whole entire day,” said Xavier Clark, a junior at RCSD school 58.

Straight Outta the Woods combines immersion in nature with restorative practices. Those are ways to resolve disputes without violence. 100 students have participated this year.