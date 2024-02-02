RCSD superintendent calls on Albany to cap percentage of students in charter schools

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester City School District Superintendent Carmine Peluso is calling on lawmakers in Albany to cap the percentage of students enrolled in charter schools.

He and other educators were in the state capitol on Thursday. Peluso is also calling on a moratorium on the addition of charter schools.

He says 28% of students in the City of Rochester attend charter schools. This school year, the district will pay out more than $135 million dollars in charter school additions and costs.

“It is important to highlight that this is a situation creating an uneven playing field. This inequity requires immediate attention to ensure a fair and sustainable education system for all students,” Peluso said.

The district is also requesting money to provide more bi-lingual teachers for immigrant students.