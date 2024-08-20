RCSD trying to fill vacancies before school year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – With the first day of school two weeks away, the Rochester City School District is looking to fill some remaining open positions.

Forty classroom positions are open, as are jobs in transportation and food service, among other categories. RCSD will train anyone who is interested, according to Chris Miller, chief of human capital.

The district has been hosting several job fairs throughout the summer.

“Just trying to be out and present within our community so that we can attract and bring people into the district to support our students,” he said.

The last recruitment event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22 at The Mercantile on Main Street, 240 E. Main St.






