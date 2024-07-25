RCSD vice president accused of threatening county legislator appears in court

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester School Board Vice President Beatriz LeBron was in Rochester City Court Thursday morning. She’s accused of verbally threatening the Vice President of the Monroe County Legislature, Mercedes Vasquez Simmons, at a county legislature meeting.

Simmons claims LeBron told her, “I will break your face.”

LeBron had just spoken at the meeting, defending the services provided by the “Father Tracy Advocacy Center.” LeBron is the executive director of the non-profit, which provides services for homeless people.

She’s charged with second-degree harassment.

“Ms. LeBron is somebody who has dedicated her life to this community, not only her life but her career as well to the community, to the people of the city of Rochester and that is going to continue because she is facing a false allegation and we look forward to our day in court where we can have a trial and litigate the allegations against her,” LeBron’s attorney Greg Colavecchia said.

The judge in this case has recused herself. It will be assigned to a new judge.

LeBron will be back in court on August 7.

