RCSD welcomes students to its five new schools; See our live coverage

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Five schools in the Rochester City School District are welcoming students for the first time ever on Thursday.

Last year, the district’s board approved a plan to open four new middle schools and one new high school while closing some others. News10NBC TODAY was live at one of those new schools, the Loretta Johnson Middle School on Genesee Street.

Chris Miller, chief of human capital at RCSD, said it was a busy summer with the district working to move staff and hiring 350 new staff members as part of the restructuring program. Miller said the district is still looking to hire substitutes, which starts at $150 a day.

“We initially thought we would have some layoffs, but we were able to successfully bring all of those teachers back and we are ready to go for the first day, nearly fully staffed,” he said.

Ruth Turner, deputy superintendent for administration and support, said the district worked over the summer to create schools that provide for students academically and socially.

New York State Education Department Commissioner Dr. Betty Rosa will be in Rochester on Thursday as students return. Turner said she’s excited to showcase the new facilities to the state leader.

“She could have chosen to be anywhere in New York State today but she chose Rochester. We’re really excited to welcome her and to showcase our amazing students and facilities,” she said.

Moniek Silas-Lee, principal of Loretta Johnson Middle School, said she’s hoping to welcome students who she knew from other schools. She was previously the elementary school principal at School No. 19.

“I feel sort of like the kids. I just wanna have a friend when school starts. So hopefully, I’ll have many friends from Dr. Charles T. Lunsford School No. 19 join us,” she said.

Rhonda Morien, Chief of Schools, was involved in making the restructuring plan go smoothly. The district has a new strategic plan to support students.

“We have a tremendous team that’s really thought through what reconfiguration for our system means. We spent the last two years getting ready for today in closing schools, opening schools. We have a new strategic plan and a new interim superintendent,” she said.