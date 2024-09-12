RCSD will hold forum at Edison Tech about receivership on Thursday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District is hosting a public forum to discuss schools in receivership on Thursday.
Receivership is when the state has identified a school as underperforming and not meeting educational targets. Rochester has six schools in receivership.
The meeting will take place at 6:45 p.m. at Edison Career & Technology High School and the public will be able to comment. Here are other upcoming meetings on receivership:
- East Lower School: Thursday, Sept. 19, 6:30 p.m., Open House Event
- Henry Hudson School No. 28: Wednesday, Sept. 25, 5 p.m., Open House Event
- John James Audubon School No. 33: Thursday, Sept. 26, 4:30 p.m., Open House Event