RCSD will hold forum at Edison Tech about receivership on Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District is hosting a public forum to discuss schools in receivership on Thursday.

Receivership is when the state has identified a school as underperforming and not meeting educational targets. Rochester has six schools in receivership.

The meeting will take place at 6:45 p.m. at Edison Career & Technology High School and the public will be able to comment. Here are other upcoming meetings on receivership: