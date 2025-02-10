RCSD will hold meeting for input on how to spend budget

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District is asking for input on how to spend its budget for the 2025 to 2026 school year.

The meeting will take place on Monday at 6 p.m. at the Central Office on West Broad Street. Students, families, and staff can share their thoughts on what they believe is most critical.

At the meeting, the district will introduce an online tool that allows the community to prioritize the goals outlined in the RCSD strategic plan to help inform the budget.

You can also watch the meeting on the district’s YouTube page. Viewers can participate using the online tool and submit questions and feedback in the chat.