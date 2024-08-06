RCSD will hold recruitment event on Wednesday and over next few weeks

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District is holding a recruitment event on Wednesday and over the next several weeks to fill open positions.

The “Get on the Bus” recruitment event will take place on Wednesday at Padilla High School at the Franklin Campus on 950 Norton Street. It runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The district is looking for people to work as bus attendants and drivers, paraprofessionals, food service employees, classroom teachers, and more. The district is also looking for teachers fluent in Spanish. Here is a list of other upcoming recruitment events:

Roc the Block: Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It takes place at Aberdeen Park on 373 Aberdeen Street.

Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It takes place at Aberdeen Park on 373 Aberdeen Street. Rochester Public Market: Saturday, Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon. It takes place at 280 North Union Street.

Saturday, Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon. It takes place at 280 North Union Street. Mercantile on Main: Thursday, Aug. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It takes place at 240 East Main Street.

You can learn more about jobs available at RCSD on the district’s website.