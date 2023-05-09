RCSD will meet about proposed budget on Tuesday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District is meeting on Tuesday night about the proposed budget for the next school year.

The district has already discussed the spending plan at two meetings last month. It’s the first time in 130 years the board of education will consider a budget of $1 billion. The proposed budget is more than a 6% increase compared to this year’s budget.

Superintendent Dr. Carmine Peluso presented the budget in April. Officials say the district has a nearly $170 million budget surplus in part due to unfilled jobs in the district.

The superintendent says the budget is balanced. This will be the last year that COVID relief funds will go into the budget. That means, next year, RCSD must rely entirely on its regular funding sources. Tuesday’s meeting on the budget is at 5:30 p.m.

Rochester City Council will vote on the budget in June.