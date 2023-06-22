RCSD will open new student health centers and partner to support telemedicine

Evan Bourtis News10NBC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District is announcing a partnership on Thursday to fund telemedicine for students including to treat mental health.

The district is getting funding from Monroe County and ESL Federal Credit Union. It’s also receiving a grant from the New York State Office of Mental Health that will expand the number of student health centers in the district from seven to 16.

The new school-based clinics to support mental health and other needs will be at:

  • Roberto Clemente School No. 8
  • Enrico Fermi School No. 17
  • Abraham Lincoln School No. 22
  • Henry Hudson School No. 28
  • Helen Barrett Montgomery School No. 50
  • Dr. Alice Holloway Young School of Excellence
  • NorthSTAR Program
  • School of the Arts
  • Wilson Foundation Academy/Rochester Early College International High School

District leaders will speak about the partnership at 9:30 a.m.