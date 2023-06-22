RCSD will open new student health centers and partner to support telemedicine

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District is announcing a partnership on Thursday to fund telemedicine for students including to treat mental health.

The district is getting funding from Monroe County and ESL Federal Credit Union. It’s also receiving a grant from the New York State Office of Mental Health that will expand the number of student health centers in the district from seven to 16.

The new school-based clinics to support mental health and other needs will be at:

Roberto Clemente School No. 8

Enrico Fermi School No. 17

Abraham Lincoln School No. 22

Henry Hudson School No. 28

Helen Barrett Montgomery School No. 50

Dr. Alice Holloway Young School of Excellence

NorthSTAR Program

School of the Arts

Wilson Foundation Academy/Rochester Early College International High School

District leaders will speak about the partnership at 9:30 a.m.