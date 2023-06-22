RCSD will open new student health centers and partner to support telemedicine
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District is announcing a partnership on Thursday to fund telemedicine for students including to treat mental health.
The district is getting funding from Monroe County and ESL Federal Credit Union. It’s also receiving a grant from the New York State Office of Mental Health that will expand the number of student health centers in the district from seven to 16.
The new school-based clinics to support mental health and other needs will be at:
- Roberto Clemente School No. 8
- Enrico Fermi School No. 17
- Abraham Lincoln School No. 22
- Henry Hudson School No. 28
- Helen Barrett Montgomery School No. 50
- Dr. Alice Holloway Young School of Excellence
- NorthSTAR Program
- School of the Arts
- Wilson Foundation Academy/Rochester Early College International High School
District leaders will speak about the partnership at 9:30 a.m.