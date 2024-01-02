Reaction to fiery crash outside Kodak Center; FBI confirms it’s investigating

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Laura Burcroff lives across from the Kodak Center for Performing Arts on West Ridge Road. She said that she has seen lots of car accidents there — but none like the one that happened early Monday morning.

“There’s no way this is a regular accident because they don’t whip out the big guns and all this. It was blocked off from Desmond all the way down to Lake,” Burcroff said.

Two people died and two others were seriously injured in a fiery crash at about 12:50 a.m. Monday outside the Kodak Center. The FBI and RPD Major Crimes Unit confirmed that they’re investigating the crash.

After running outside, Burcroff said that she noticed cars on fire and as firefighters tried putting out the flames, there was another explosion.

“I was watching them put the fire out and then, all of a sudden, it looked like the fire was out and then boom. You heard another big blast, and major flames again,” Burcroff said.

Over 1,000 people were leaving the Kodak Center after a concert by the band moe. when the crash happened on Sunday.

Rochester Police Chief David Smith said a Ford Explorer was traveling eastbound when it hit a Mitsubishi Outlander, killing two of its adult passengers.

The Ford, carrying 12 gas canisters, went up in flames.

“Once the fire was extinguished, first responders located at least a dozen gasoline canisters in and around the striking vehicle. Based on the danger level associated with these, the Rochester Police Department bomb squad and the Joint Arson Task Force responded to the scene,” Smith said.

Three pedestrians were also hit, all of them injured, one with life-threatening injuries.

The band moe. issued a statement on Facebook following the crash saying, in part,

“On a night that was meant for celebration and togetherness, we are faced instead with a tragedy that defies understanding. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of those who lost their lives, and our thoughts are with those who were injured.”