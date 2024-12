ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Are you ready to take down your Christmas tree? The City of Rochester wants to help you recycle that tree with four drop-off locations in the city.

From now through the end of January, you can drop off your tree at one of the four drop-off points, or you can put it on the curb on garbage day.

Trees should not be bagged, and all ornaments, decorations, and lights should be removed.