‘Real Beer Expo’ fosters community while supporting Rochester’s South Wedge

Eighty-plus breweries take part in Real Beer Expo

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Drinking beer and supporting the community — that was the mindset behind this year’s “Real Beer Expo.”

The event Saturday at Innovative Field raised money for Rochester’s South Wedge neighborhood, helping pay for beautification projects and advertising for local businesses. But stretching further than the South Wedge, one organizer says the expo fosters a community from all over.

“It’s a great way to bring people from out of the area into the neighborhood. We get a lot of brewers from all over the country to the event… see everybody every year,” said Jim Wolff, treasurer of the Business Association of the South Wedge Area.

More than 80 local, national, and international breweries took part in the Real Beer Expo.

