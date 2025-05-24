Reckless driving leads to 89-year-old pedestrian being hit in downtown Rochester

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An 89-year-old woman was hit by a reckless driver in downtown Rochester on Friday night.

Police said it happened around 7 p.m. at the corner of East Main Street and Swan Street. Two cars were reportedly chasing each other when one hit the woman as she was crossing Swan Street.

The woman was taken to Strong Hospital and is expected to survive.

The drivers, both city men in their 20s, were ticketed for reckless driving, police said.

