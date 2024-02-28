Record-breaking warmth: Rochester enjoys a day at the beach…in February 

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Seventy-three degrees and February rarely go hand-in-hand, especially not in a city famous for its long, harsh, winters. Even so, Rochester tied for its hottest February day ever on Tuesday, hitting 73 at its peak.

News10NBC’s Hailie Higgins spent the day outside seeing how people enjoyed the unseasonably warm winter day.

At Ontario Beach Park, people walked and biked up and down the promenade, and kids were all over the playground. Kids too young to be in school got to spend the day outside, instead.

Over at Cobbs Hill, people were also soaking up the Vitamin D. Whether they were squeezing in some sun on their lunch break or spending the whole day outdoors, everyone appeared to be in a good mood.

It was a radical change from this exact day last year. On February 23, 2023, Rochester was hit with a snow shower, which covered up the snow that was already on the ground.