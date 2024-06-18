Recreation centers offer free childcare, activities during early school dismissals amid heat wave

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The severe heat is pushing many schools to dismiss students early this week. The City of Rochester’s recreation centers (R-Centers) are offering childcare to keep kids safe and cool during the heat wave.

The centers are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and parents can drop off kids ages 6 and up for free.

“We have cooking classes, we have sports activities, we have arts and crafts, we have a wealth of activities and it’s not just the summer, these are things we do all year long,” said Dr. Shirley Green, commissioner of the Department of Recreation and Human Services.

First-time parents can sign their kids up and drop them off that same day. Tuesday through Friday, the centers offer free breakfast, lunch, and snacks.

“If you’ve never been a part of a rec center, now is a great time to join. It’s free, all you need to do is bring your child to any rec center near your school, or your job, and sign them up,” Green said.

Some centers even have spray parks, which come in handy on days like Tuesday. For parents in a childcare bind for the next few days, the most important feature is adult supervision.

“It’s very important to have trustworthy staff to actually care for your kids, it’s also fun for the kids to run around, be energetic, and also be able to let loose so school’s coming to an end and just have things to do for the kids – opportunities – it’s just a safe place for the kids,” said Daneria Chambers, director of the Humboldt R-Center.

To see a full list of R-Centers offering free services

