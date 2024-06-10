Red Cross asks for blood donors ahead of World Blood Donor Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The American Red Cross of Western New York is asking for blood and platelet donations ahead of World Blood Donor Day on June 14.

It comes amid a drastic shortfall in donations over the last several weeks. The Red Cross says donations are critical now since fewer people tend to donate in the summer months. People who donate blood from June 10 through 30 will get a $15 e-gift card to a store of their choice.

You can schedule a time to donate online here, by calling calling 1-800-RED CROSS, or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App. Here are the list locations where you can donate:

Livingston County

Avon

6/12/2024: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, 6274 E Avon-Lima Rd

6/18/2024: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Avon Veterans Hall, 5480 Avon-E. Avon Rd

Caledonia

6/17/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Caledonia First Presbyterian Church, 3080 West Main Street

Dansville

6/19/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Dansville Foursquare Church, 49 West Ave

Geneseo

6/14/2024: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Livingston County Government Center, 6 Court Street

6/21/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., UMC Geneseo- Community, 4520 Genesee St

York

6/20/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., York Town Hall, 2668 Main St

Monroe County

Brockport

6/17/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Brockport Fireman’s Exempt Club, 248 West Ave

Churchville

6/26/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Riga Town Hall, 6460 Buffalo Road

Fairport

6/13/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. John of Rochester, 8 Wickford Way

6/19/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Corning Tropel, 60 OConnor Rd

Penfield

6/21/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Town of Penfield, 2130 Penfield Road

6/27/2024: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., YMCA Eastside, 1835 Fairport Nine Mile Point Rd

Pittsford

6/18/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 28 Lincoln Ave

Rochester

6/11/2024: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Mastodon Design, 55 Science Pkwy

6/11/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

6/12/2024: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Highland Hospital, 1000 South Ave

6/12/2024: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Westside Family YMCA, 920 Elmgrove Road

6/13/2024: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

6/13/2024: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Rochester General Hospital, 1425 Portland Ave

6/14/2024: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Gates Town Hall, 1605 Buffalo Rd

6/14/2024: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., St Ambrose Academy, St Ambrose Academy, 31 Empire Blvd

6/15/2024: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Aquinas Institute, 1127 Dewey Ave.

6/18/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

6/19/2024: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Rochester Gas and Electric, 1300 Scottsville Road

6/20/2024: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

6/21/2024: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., University of Rochester Medical Center Outpatient Sawgrass, 180 Sawgrass Drive

6/22/2024: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lakeview Community Church, 30 Long Pond Rd

6/24/2024: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Irondequoit Fire Department, 2960 Culver Rd

6/25/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

6/29/2024: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

6/29/2024: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., St Paul Boulevard Fire Department, 433 Cooper Rd

Spencerport

6/14/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ogden Community Center, 269 Ogden Center Road

6/26/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion- Spencerport, 691 Trimmer Rd

Webster

6/13/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Webster Fireman’s Building, 172 Sanford St

6/19/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 818 Ridge Road

6/22/2024: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., St Martin Lutheran Church, 813 Bay Rd

Ontario County

Bloomfield

6/10/2024: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., East Bloomfield Fire Department, 105 Main St, PO Box 205

Canandaigua

6/11/2024: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Crosswinds Wesleyan Church, 3360 Middle Cheshire

6/17/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Mary’s Church, 95 North Main St.

6/25/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Canandaigua Fire Department, 335 South Main Street

Clifton Springs

6/20/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Clifton Springs Fire Department, Clifton Springs Fire Department, 39 Kendall Street

Geneva

6/25/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Belhurst Castle, 4069 Route 14 South

6/28/2024: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Geneva General Hospital, 196 North St

Hall

6/24/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hall Fire Hall, 4890 NY-14A

Wayne County

Clyde

6/10/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Clyde Fire Department, 15 Ford Street

Lyons

6/28/2024: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Lyons Community Center, 9 Manhattan Street

Macedon

6/10/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Macedon Public Library, 30 Main Street

Newark

6/19/2024: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Legion Post 286, 200 East Union Street

6/24/2024: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Newark Wayne Community Hospital, 1200 Driving Park Ave

Ontario County

6/14/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ontario Volunteer Ambulance, 6132 Furnace Road

6/28/2024: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Casey Park – Ontario, 6551 Knickerbocker Road

Palmyra

6/27/2024: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Palmyra Town Hall, 1180 Canandaigua Road

Red Creek

6/25/2024: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Community Center, 6574 South Street

Sodus

6/28/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Church of the Epiphany, 105 W Main Street