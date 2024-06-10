Red Cross asks for blood donors ahead of World Blood Donor Day
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The American Red Cross of Western New York is asking for blood and platelet donations ahead of World Blood Donor Day on June 14.
It comes amid a drastic shortfall in donations over the last several weeks. The Red Cross says donations are critical now since fewer people tend to donate in the summer months. People who donate blood from June 10 through 30 will get a $15 e-gift card to a store of their choice.
You can schedule a time to donate online here, by calling calling 1-800-RED CROSS, or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App. Here are the list locations where you can donate:
Livingston County
Avon
6/12/2024: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, 6274 E Avon-Lima Rd
6/18/2024: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Avon Veterans Hall, 5480 Avon-E. Avon Rd
Caledonia
6/17/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Caledonia First Presbyterian Church, 3080 West Main Street
Dansville
6/19/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Dansville Foursquare Church, 49 West Ave
Geneseo
6/14/2024: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Livingston County Government Center, 6 Court Street
6/21/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., UMC Geneseo- Community, 4520 Genesee St
York
6/20/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., York Town Hall, 2668 Main St
Monroe County
Brockport
6/17/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Brockport Fireman’s Exempt Club, 248 West Ave
Churchville
6/26/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Riga Town Hall, 6460 Buffalo Road
Fairport
6/13/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. John of Rochester, 8 Wickford Way
6/19/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Corning Tropel, 60 OConnor Rd
Penfield
6/21/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Town of Penfield, 2130 Penfield Road
6/27/2024: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., YMCA Eastside, 1835 Fairport Nine Mile Point Rd
Pittsford
6/18/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 28 Lincoln Ave
Rochester
6/11/2024: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Mastodon Design, 55 Science Pkwy
6/11/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave
6/12/2024: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Highland Hospital, 1000 South Ave
6/12/2024: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Westside Family YMCA, 920 Elmgrove Road
6/13/2024: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave
6/13/2024: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Rochester General Hospital, 1425 Portland Ave
6/14/2024: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Gates Town Hall, 1605 Buffalo Rd
6/14/2024: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., St Ambrose Academy, St Ambrose Academy, 31 Empire Blvd
6/15/2024: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Aquinas Institute, 1127 Dewey Ave.
6/18/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave
6/19/2024: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Rochester Gas and Electric, 1300 Scottsville Road
6/20/2024: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave
6/21/2024: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., University of Rochester Medical Center Outpatient Sawgrass, 180 Sawgrass Drive
6/22/2024: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lakeview Community Church, 30 Long Pond Rd
6/24/2024: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Irondequoit Fire Department, 2960 Culver Rd
6/25/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave
6/29/2024: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave
6/29/2024: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., St Paul Boulevard Fire Department, 433 Cooper Rd
Spencerport
6/14/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ogden Community Center, 269 Ogden Center Road
6/26/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion- Spencerport, 691 Trimmer Rd
Webster
6/13/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Webster Fireman’s Building, 172 Sanford St
6/19/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 818 Ridge Road
6/22/2024: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., St Martin Lutheran Church, 813 Bay Rd
Ontario County
Bloomfield
6/10/2024: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., East Bloomfield Fire Department, 105 Main St, PO Box 205
Canandaigua
6/11/2024: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Crosswinds Wesleyan Church, 3360 Middle Cheshire
6/17/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Mary’s Church, 95 North Main St.
6/25/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Canandaigua Fire Department, 335 South Main Street
Clifton Springs
6/20/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Clifton Springs Fire Department, Clifton Springs Fire Department, 39 Kendall Street
Geneva
6/25/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Belhurst Castle, 4069 Route 14 South
6/28/2024: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Geneva General Hospital, 196 North St
Hall
6/24/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hall Fire Hall, 4890 NY-14A
Wayne County
Clyde
6/10/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Clyde Fire Department, 15 Ford Street
Lyons
6/28/2024: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Lyons Community Center, 9 Manhattan Street
Macedon
6/10/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Macedon Public Library, 30 Main Street
Newark
6/19/2024: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Legion Post 286, 200 East Union Street
6/24/2024: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Newark Wayne Community Hospital, 1200 Driving Park Ave
Ontario County
6/14/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ontario Volunteer Ambulance, 6132 Furnace Road
6/28/2024: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Casey Park – Ontario, 6551 Knickerbocker Road
Palmyra
6/27/2024: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Palmyra Town Hall, 1180 Canandaigua Road
Red Creek
6/25/2024: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Community Center, 6574 South Street
Sodus
6/28/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Church of the Epiphany, 105 W Main Street