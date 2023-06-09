Red Cross asks people to donate after blood donations fell last month

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester chapter of the American Red Cross is urging people to consider donating blood and platelets. It comes before World Blood Donor Day on June 14.

The Red Cross says it was short 26,000 blood donations compared to what it needed last month. For people who give blood from June 1 through 30, they will get a $10 gift card by email to a store of their choice and they will be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package.

You can schedule an appointment to donate blood here.