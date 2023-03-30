Red Cross helps with Mississippi tornado tragedy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After the tornado that swept through Mississippi earlier this week, volunteers from all over, even locally, are traveling to help.

Richard McCorry started volunteering with the Red Cross in 2016. Since then, he has been deployed from his home in Rochester over 30 times.

So, when he received a call asking to help with the disaster in Mississippi, he didn’t think twice about saying yes.

McCorry is a part of the spiritual care team. His goal is to instill hope and be someone whom people can talk to.

“It’s very rewarding. I get much more out of it than I put into it. First of all, I just think that’s how we’re built: To serve people, especially in their time of greatest need,” says McCory.

McCorry says there is nothing better than working with people who run toward disaster.

