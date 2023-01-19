Red Cross will hold blood drives across Rochester region

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Red Cross is holding blood drives across the Rochester Region this January for National Blood Donor Month. People who give blood through Jan. 31 can enter to win an all-expense paid trip for two to the Super Bowl in Arizona.

The Greater Rochester Chapter of the Red Cross says donating blood can save lives, especially during icy winters. Every 2 seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood and or platelets.

To donate, you can visit the Red Cross website, download the Red Cross app, or call 1-800-RED CROSS. Here are the locations:

Livingston County:

Avon: 1/30/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Avon Wesleyan Church, 300 Genesee Street

Lakeville: 1/25/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Lakeville Training Grounds, 5939 Stone Hill Road

Monroe County:

Brockport: 1/23/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Brockport Fireman’s Exempt Club, 248 West Ave

Fairport: 1/27/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Corning Tropel, 60 OConnor Rd

Hilton: 1/31/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., St. Leo’s Church, 110 Old Hojack Lane

Penfield: 1/24/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., YMCA Eastside, 1835 Fairport Nine Mile Point Rd

Webster: 1/23/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 818 Ridge Road

West Henrietta: 1/25/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., IDEX, 1180 John Street

Rochester

1/19/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

1/19/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Irondequoit Town Hall, 1280 Titus Ave

1/20/2023: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Laurelton Fire Department, 405 Empire Blvd.

1/23/2023: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Caldwell Manufacturing, 2605 Manitou Road

1/24/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Kearney Building, 3690 East Avenue

1/24/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

1/24/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Jewish Community Center of Greater Rochester, 1200 Edgewood Avenue

1/25/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nazareth College, 4245 East Avenue

1/25/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Chili Community Center, 3237 Chili Ave.

1/26/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

1/26/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Premium Mortgage Corporation, 2541 Monroe Ave

1/26/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Northridge Church, 2052 St. Paul St

1/26/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Rochester Institute of Technology Student, 1 Lomb Memorial Drive

1/28/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Henrietta Recreation Center, 605 Calkins Road

1/28/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Aenon Baptist Church, 175 Genesee Street

1/31/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

Ontario County:

Phelps: 1/27/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Phelps Community Center, 8 Banta St

Victor: 1/26/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Willowbrook Christian Church, 619 High Street

Canandaigua

1/20/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Wood Library, 134 N. Main Street

1/31/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Crosswinds Wesleyan Church, 3360 Middle Cheshire

Geneva

1/25/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Geneva General Hospital, 196 North St

1/26/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Finger Lakes Community College, 63 Pulteney Street

Wayne County: