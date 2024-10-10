Red Cross holds local blood drives following Milton’s landfall

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Looking for a way to help people impacted by Hurricane Milton in Florida? The American Red Cross says donating blood can help to save the lives of people in medical need due to the hurricane.

There’s a blood drive on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Thomas More Church on 2617 East Ave. All donors will get a $10 Amazon gift card by mail and a chance to win a $5,000 gift card at that drive. To donate blood, you can make an appointment online here, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or use the Red Cross app.

On Friday, there’s a blood drive at the Ontario Volunteer Ambulance Center at 6132 Furnace Road from 1 to 6 p.m. and at the Macedon Public Library on 30 Main St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Saturday, there’s a blood drive at the Brighton Fire Department on 3100 East Ave. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Sunday, a blood drive is taking place at the Fairport Blood Donation Center on 6687 Pittsford Palmyra Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can see a complete list of blood drives in the area here.