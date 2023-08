ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The American Red Cross has seen a shortage in blood donations this summer. They need donors to give now to keep the national blood supply from falling to shortage levels.

Everyone who donates in August will get a $10 e-gift card to a movie merhcant of their choice. Details available here.

Schedule an appointment to give here. You can also download Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).