Red Cross sending local volunteers as Hurricane Idalia heads toward Florida

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Hurricane Idalia is just hours away from bearing down on Florida’s Gulf Coast. Locally, the Rochester chapter of the American Red Cross is sending help.

Five volunteers will be sent to Florida to help in hurricane-affected areas. The volunteers not already on their way have been told to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice. They’ll be in Florida for at least three weeks.

As residents of Cedar Key Florida evacuate from their homes ahead of the storm, Red Cross volunteers from across the country are headed in. It’s too early to know how severe the storm will be. The Red Cross is monitoring Idalia’s development.

Typically, it tries to get volunteers on the ground before a storm makes landfall. Kenneth Lee, Executive Director of the Rochester Chapter tells me four volunteers will help provide food and emotional support to impacted Floridians. The fifth volunteer will help by going out to see how homes and businesses fared and assess any damage.

Lee talked about how important volunteers are in a time like this.

“They are critical. They are the lifeblood of what we do. We could not respond and be available for people in their time of need without the volunteers, and so there is always a need for people who are interested in doing this type of work. we encourage them to go to our web site and sign up,” said Lee.



Click here if you are interested in becoming a Red Cross volunteer.