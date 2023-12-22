Red Kettle campaign still $22K short of goal; Saturday’s the final day to donate

By News10NBC
Saturday is the final day to donate to the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign (Salvation Army)

Have you donated yet to the Rochester Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign?

Saturday is the final day, and we’re $22,000 short of our goal.

Consider giving at local Tops and Hobby Lobby stores, Wilmorite malls and other shops around towns, Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. You also can donate online here.

The money raised stays local and supports those experiencing homelessness along with people struggling with groceries, child care and other living expenses.