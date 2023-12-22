Red Kettle campaign still $22K short of goal; Saturday’s the final day to donate

Have you donated yet to the Rochester Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign?

Saturday is the final day, and we’re $22,000 short of our goal.

Consider giving at local Tops and Hobby Lobby stores, Wilmorite malls and other shops around towns, Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. You also can donate online here.

The money raised stays local and supports those experiencing homelessness along with people struggling with groceries, child care and other living expenses.