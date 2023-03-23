Red Wings try out new menu options ahead of Opening Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y – The Rochester Red Wings are introducing some new food this season!

A crew from News10NBC stopped by during lunch Thursday.

On the menu they have fresh pork tacos and chicken and beef rice bowls. The team will also be offering different soups throughout the month of April.

“Just to keep things fresh for folks that like to come to multiple games,” says General Manager of Food and Beverage, Jeff DeSantis. “You know, they’re going to hopefully see some new items and maybe get some new favorites. And, it might help us test some new items for even next year.”

The Red Wings Opening Day is a week from tomorrow on March 31.

Remember, they’re guaranteeing it will be at least 50 degrees outside. If it’s not, everyone’s Opening Day ticket will be good for any game in April or May.