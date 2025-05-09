Red Wings celebrate lilacs in ‘ROC the Lilac Week’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – As this year’s Lilac Festival kicks off Friday, the Rochester Red Wings are combing the celebration with some baseball, as they host “ROC the Lilac Week.”

When the Red Wings take the field May 13 through May 18, they will be wearing lilac-themed jerseys, as they play against the Tampa Bay Durham Bulls.

During their game on May 14, the team will be giving away some lilac-themed jersey’s to fans.

Throughout the week long celebration, there will be a new promotion at each game, along with daily food specials and specialty food and drinks, such as Blue Toad Lilac Cider, Black Button Lilac Gin Cocktail and Grape Cotton Candy.

To purchase or see “ROC the Lilac” themed merchandise, click here. To purchase tickets for games and to learn more, click here.

The Lilac Festival started on May 9 and goes until May 18. For a guide to this year’s festival, click here.