Red Wings chef cooks meal for Boys & Girls Club of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Members of the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester received a meal from the Rochester Red Wings’ Chef Keith Hillock.

Chef Hillock visited the club on Feb. 25 and prepared a meal for all club members and staff. Some teen members were even able to help Hillock in the kitchen and learn some cooking skills.

Hillock said he really enjoys giving back to the community through events like this one and hopes the teens can use the skills they learned and be able to make a meal for their families at home.

“It feels great to give back to the community and help, not help, but volunteer and help other people,” said Hillock.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester is an after-school youth program that provides a “fun and safe” environment for kids, their website states.

