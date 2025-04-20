Red Wings’ Easter celebration includes egg hunt and visit from Easter Bunny, but ends in 7-0 defeat
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Easter Bunny made a surprise appearance at Innovative Field, delighting children before the Red Wings’ game.
Before the first pitch, kids enjoyed an Easter egg hunt on the field. During the seventh-inning stretch, they had the chance to run the bases, adding to the festive atmosphere.
Despite the fun activities, the Red Wings were shut out by a score of 7-0.
