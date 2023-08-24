Red Wings fans got a chance to meet ‘Kevin’ from ‘The Office’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Fans of “The Office” got a treat Wednesday night at Innovative Field.

People lined up before the Rochester Red Wings’ game against the Worcester Red Sox to meet Brian Baumgartner. He played “Kevin” on the NBC hit show. The first 500 fans got an “Office”-themed T-shirt.

Up next: Beach night an Innovative Field. The Red Wings are hosting a beach-themed night at the ballpark on Friday, complete with the music of surf rock band The Rhinochasers. The first 1,000 fans will get a free Hawaiian shirt. There will be fireworks after the game.