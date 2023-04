ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Sunday’s Red Wings game against the Lehigh Valley Pigs is canceled due to inclement weather and field conditions.

The Wings were set to face off against the Pigs at 1:05 p.m. Sunday. The teams don’t play eachother again in the first half of the 2023 season, so this match will not be rescheduled.

Ticket holders- no need to worry. Fans will be able to exchange their ticket to Sunday’s game for any future home game in the 2023 season.