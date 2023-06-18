Red Wings game draws largest single-game attendance since 2019

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Red Wings announced that the game on Saturday brought in the largest single-game attendance since 2019.

Nearly 11,000 people — 10,811 to be exact — came out for the Red Wings game against the Scranton Wilkes-Barre Railriders.

Saturday’s crowd also set a new high for the season — which was just over 9,000 from their May 29 game.

It was historic for Innovative Field.

Since the field opened in 1997, no season had seen a crowd grater than 8,000 more than six times in the first 30 home games.

The crowd on Saturday was the eighth one to break 8,000 in the first 30 games of this season.