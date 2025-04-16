Red Wings game on Wednesday postponed due to weather

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Red Wings fans will have to wait until Thursday to see their team take on the Worcester Red Sox at Innovative Field.

Wednesday’s game has been postponed due to weather. Instead, the two teams will play a seven-inning doubleheader on Thursday. The game’s first pitch is scheduled for 3:35 p.m.

There will be a pre-game happy hour from 5 to 6 p.m. near the Jack Daniel’s 10th Inning Bar. In addition, the Red Wings will play as the Rochester Plates for the first time this season. The Red Wings will wear their Plates uniforms for both games.

Fans can exchange their tickets from Wednesday’s game for any future home game during the 2025 regular season. Ticket exchanges must be in person at the Innovative Field Ticket Office. You can see the rest of the schedule this season and get tickets here.