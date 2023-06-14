Red Wings game postponed Wednesday, playing doubleheader Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Red Wings have canceled their game for Wednesday night because of the weather.

The Red Wings were set to play against the Scranton Railriders, with MLB Hall of Famer Tony Olivia in attendance signing autographs.

Officials say fans can still head out to Innovative Field on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. for an autograph from Olivia by the Red Wings Hall of Fame.

The team will play a doubleheader on Thursday, as Wednesday’s game has been rescheduled for 1:05 p.m. The Cocos Locos de Rochester t-shirt giveaway that was supposed to take place during Wednesday’s game will be rescheduled for later on in the season.

Fans will be able to exchange their tickets for Wednesday’s game for any future home game during the 2023 regular season.