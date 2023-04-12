Red Wings gives out free ticket to opening game attendees for “50 degree guarantee”

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you went to the Red Wings home opener, you can turn in your ticket stub to attend any home game in April or May for free.

The Red Wings guaranteed that it would be at least 50 degrees for the home opener on March 31 against the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs. Since the temperatures were just shy of the mark, at 47 degrees, everyone in attendance gets a free ticket for another day.

You can turn in your ticket stub at the Innovative Field box office. To announce the 50 degree guarantee, the Red Wings made a parody of Progressive’s “guide to un-becoming your parents”