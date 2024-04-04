Red Wings home opener postponed for third day in a row; what’s next?

Live interview with Red Wings general manager Dan Mason

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s strike three for the Rochester Red Wings on Thursday. Their home opener has been postponed for the third day in a row due to the weather.

It’s wet and its cold, and these aren’t exactly the prime conditions for a ball game. That’s why Dan Mason, after consulting with First Alert Meteorologist Stacy Pensgen had to call off the home opener for the third day in a row.

New10NBC’s Hailie Higgins: “And Dan, the last time you guys had to postpone this many times was 2018, and before that 2005. This has got to be a bummer for the team and staff.”

Red Wings General Manager Dan Mason: “For everybody. This is what our fans look forward to, this is what our staff looks forward to, this is what our front office looks forward to all winter long. It’s what gets us through the winter and to not play is definitely a bummer but tomorrow is opening day take four, and hopefully the fourth time is the charm.”

What happens to tickets when games get postponed?

“Anyone who had tickets to opening day can redeem their tickets at the Red Wings Ticket Office for any game the rest of the 2024 season,” said Mason.

Mitten and magnetic schedule giveaways will take place on Friday and the eclipse glasses giveaway will take place on Saturday.

The Red Wings will be playing as the Rochester Moon Rocs against the Space Pigs in honor of the total solar eclipse on April 8. The Red Wings will be wearing their Moon Rocs jerseys.

On April 8 Innovative Field will host Solarpalooza for the total solar eclipse. Mason said it will be the premier spot to catch the eclipse with live music, arts and crafts stations, players will be signing autographs, and all kinds of celestial delights with special food and beverages for the occassion.





