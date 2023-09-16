Red Wings honor Hall of Fame inductees during ceremony Saturday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Red Wings will induct two special men into the Red Wings Hall of Fame during a ceremony on Saturday night before the game.

The Red Wings Hall of Fame stems back to 1989 and recognizes those on and off the field who contribute to the history of baseball in Rochester. Some inductees include Joe Altobelli, Morrie Silver, and Justin Morneau.

This year, two more will join the others who came before them: Fred Costello and Blaise DiNardo.

Photo of Fred Costello, left, and Blaise DiNardo, right, provided by the Rochester Red Wings

You’ve heard him at Red Wings and Amerks games. The organist for the team, Fred Costello, has been with the Red Wings since 1977. Once featured as the top sports organist on NBC’s Game of the Week, Fred’s career started at the age of 14. The Syracuse native spent years playing with his band “Costello & Co.” around the country at night clubs and private venues.

Fred has stayed with the Red Wings despite offers to be the organist for the Sabres, Mets and the Yankees. As the longest-reigning sports organist in U.S. history, Fred was inducted to the Rochester Music Hall of Fame in May of 2023.

Fans can learn even more about Fred from his autobiography “A Lifetime of Nightclubs and Ballparks” which is available at the Red Wings Team Store and House of Guitars.

The second honoree began his career with the Red Wings in 1963 as the team’s security director. Blaise DiNardo was a part of the Red Wings family for 60 seasons.

Before heading to The Red Wings, Blaise was a member of the Rochester Police Department. He served in the force for over 20 years, including a decade as a detective. Blaise oversaw ballpark security for over 50 years before transitioning to “Team Ambassador” in 2019. He stayed in this role until he passed in December of 2022.

His unwavering dedication is undoubtedly missed by many. Members of the team remember Blaise as an advocate for umpires and a comforting sight to both players and fans.

The two will be honored during the ceremony on Saturday, starting at 5:40 p.m. in the area behind home plate. A Red Wings Hall of Fame poster will be given out to the first 1,000 fans through the gates.

Fans can also commemorate the careers of Fred and Blaise by visiting the Red Wings Hall of Fame plaques. Those can be found on the first base side of Innovative Field between Mama Mittsy’s Pizza and Pop ‘n’ Hots.