ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you’re a fan of the NBC show “The Office”, you’ll want to be at Wednesday’s Red Wings game.

Brian Baumgartner, who played “Kevin” on the show, will be at Innovative Field Wednesday night. There will be office-themed promotions during the game.

The first 500 fans will get an office-themed T-shirt.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the first pitch is at 6:45 p.m.