Red Wings hosting kids baseball camp this Summer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Hey kids – how would you like to “camp like a pro”?

The Rochester Red Wings are hosting a Nike baseball camp this Summer.

Kids between seven and 13 can experience a week in the life of a Red Wings player and practice their baseball skills!

They’ll be instructed by former Major Leaguer and current Red Wings Manager, Matt LeCroy, along with other Rochester coaches and players.

The camp is July 17 through the 20 at Innovative Field. Spots are limited.

To sign up your young athlete, click here.