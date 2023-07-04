Red Wings International Walk for charity begins Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Red Wings are kicking off their second annual Intentional Walk at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Red Wings staff members or community members will alternate on a treadmill at Innovative Field. The goal is to reach 500 miles during the six-day walk and run to raise money for the Boys & Girls Club of Geneva and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester.

The running will end with the final out of the Red Wings home game on Sunday. You can donate online here or call (585) 454-1001 on Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Red Wings General Manager Dan Mason explains why the Red Wings organized the fundraiser.

“We know that a lot of organizations in town are doing amazing things for the youth in our community, but they need our help,” Mason said. “We felt this would be a great way to highlight the amazing work of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester, the Boys & Girls Club of Geneva, as well as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester in serving our community while simultaneously raising much-needed funds for them and encouraging our fans to lead a healthy lifestyle.”