Red Wings organist among Rochester Music Hall of Fame inductees

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Music Hall of Fame announced the 2023 class of inductees.

Joining the hall of fame this year are Red Wings organist Fred Costello and Tony-award-winning choreographer Garth Fagan. Here is the list of inductees:

Fred Costello: Famed Rochester Red Wings organist and the longest-reigning sports organist in U.S. history.

Garth Fagan: Tony Award-winning choreographer who revolutionized modern dance and Broadway dance.

Majestics: Reggae-style Rochester band celebrating its 50th anniversary

Sebastian Marino: Concert producer, songwriter, and lead guitarist with heavy-metal bands Anvil and Overkill.

Tweet (Charlene Keys): Soulful vocalist and songwriter who had chart-topping hits and provided backing vocals on recordings for Missy Elliott, Madonna, and Whitney Houston.

Brother Wease (Alan Levin): Colorful and celebrated radio personality and community supporter and inductee of the National Radio Hall of Fame

“Every year is special because each class has a uniqueness to them. This year we have a wide array all the way from Fred Costello and Garth Fagan who puts in dance, choreography, to everything in between,” said Jack Whittier, president of the Rochester Music Hall of Fame.

The 10th annual induction ceremony is taking place on April 30 at the Eastman Theatre.