Red Wings to celebrate beloved bat dog Milo
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Four years ago Thursday, the Rochester Red Wings introduced a new member of the team.
Fans immediately adored his athleticism, from the way he carried a bat to the way he trotted happily around the diamond, tail wagging.
Did we mention the player had four legs?
Milo the Bat Dog made his debut at then-Frontier Field on June 1, 2019.
MORE: Milo, the Red Wings’ beloved bat dog, dies at age 7
In addition to retrieving bats – and the occasional baseball when he couldn’t help himself – Milo was a companion to players and staff and greeter to thousands of fans.
Milo’s health declined this spring, and he died in May. He was 7.
The Rochester Red Wings will honor Milo’s memory on June 16.
The first 5,000 fans will receive a poster. Tickets are available here.
Fans are also asked to share their Milo memories on social media with #milomemories.