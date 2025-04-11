Red Wings to host ‘Autism Awareness Day’ game

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Red Wings have announced the return of “Autism Awareness Day” for the eighth year in a row on April 19.

During this game, the Red Wings will make the ballpark a more inclusive and welcoming space for any and all fans.

The team says there will be fan-friendly adjustments to provide a sensory-considerate and more comfortable experience for people who may have autism.

Some of the modifications will include:

Lower volume levels throughout the stadium.

Altered in-game productions to abrupt sound effects and intense video board displays.

A safe zone in Club 3,000 for a quieter area.

A section exclusively for guests with family members on the autism spectrum, which will be in section 218 and known as the “Autism Aware Section.”

Offered at every home game during the season, the Red Wings also have a Sensory Suite located on the suite level along the first base side, which includes some of the following:

Soft painted tones and muted Red Wings branding.

Yogibo seating and lava lamps.

Window shades for light and sensory control.

Access to outdoor seating.

Wall-mounted interactive display and two mounted iPads and smart TV.

“Autism Awareness Day is a meaningful tradition for us, and the Sensory Suite allows that spirit of inclusivity to extend throughout the entire season,” said General Manager Dan Mason.

This game will take place at 1:05 p.m. on April 19, where they will face against the Worchester Red Sox.

For more information about the game or their Sensory Suites, click here.