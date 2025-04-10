Red Wings to launch ‘Teacher Appreciation Program’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Red Wings, in partnership with Visions Federal Credit Union, have announced a new “Teacher Appreciation Program,” which will recognize educators in the Rochester area each month.

Starting on May 2 with a “Teacher Appreciation Night,” at their game against Lehigh Valley, the team while honor a teacher each month throughout their 2025 season.

Each teacher that is selected will be recognized on the field during the game, be featured on the scoreboard, receive a public address announcement highlighting their achievements, receive four game tickets with specially reserved seating and VIP parking.

“This is a chance for fans and families to help us recognize the teachers making a difference every day, molding our next generation,” said General Manager Dan Mason.

Nominations are now being accepted for teachers in the Rochester area, with submissions open to anyone. To make a nomination, click here.

To see the Red Wings full schedule for the season, click here.