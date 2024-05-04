Red Wings to wear lilac-themed uniforms during Lilac Festival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Friday marks one week until the start of the annual Lilac Festival.

To celebrate, the Rochester Red Wings have found a way to bring the flowers to the field.

From May 14 to May 19, the Red Wings will wear uniforms featuring Rochester’s iconic lilacs front and center. They were designed by a member of the Wings’ Major League Baseball affiliate team, the Washington Nationals.

“It’s a way for people that live in Rochester to say ‘I’m from the Flower City’ and for our opponents, it’s time to fear the power of the flower,” Dan Mason, Red Wings general manager, said.

Mason and Lilac Festival communications director Jenny LoMaglio say for locals, this collaboration has “Rochester” written all over it.

“People that are from here, we love our town. And this is a way for us to show our pride for the community,” Mason said.

LoMaglio added: “I feel so lucky to live here. To live in Rochester. We bleed purple, everybody in this room.”

The Lilac Festival starts may 10 and runs until May 19. Click here for more information on this event or to purchase Red Wings gear.