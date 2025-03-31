Red Wings unveil new indoor training facility Monday

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Ahead of their home opener on Tuesday, the Red Wings unveiled their new indoor training facility Monday.

“The Red Wings Performance Center” features new batting cages and the latest technology designed to help players perfect their swing. This state-of-the-art-facility also includes a large training room equipped with weights and treadmills.

“We have built and outfitted a state-of-the-art facility with what our players need to get them to their ultimate goal of playing in the big leagues,” said Red Wings President and CEO Naomi Silver.

Silver also mentioned that players and coaches, who arrived last week, feel the facility ranks among the best in professional baseball.

The new facility meets Major League Baseball requirements, with these improvements coming from a $26 million investment from Monroe County and the state.

