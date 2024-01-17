Red Wings will host solar eclipse viewing party

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Red Wings is hosting a viewing party in Rochester for the highly anticipated North American solar eclipse on April 8 from 12-5 p.m. at Innovative Field.

To commemorate the event, the Red Wings unveiled their specialty “Solarpalooza” logo, which

provides a playful twist on the eclipse featuring imagery of Red Wings mascot, Spikes.

The unique event is open to fans of all ages and offers a lineup of entertainment and activities, raffle prizes, and celestial-themed attractions, along with specialty food and beverages.

Attendees will also see a live NASA video feed on the video board.

Commemorative merchandise will feature the “Solarpalooza” logo. Fans can pre-order merchandise here.

Tickets for “Solarpalooza” will go on sale here beginning Friday, January 19, at 10:00 a.m.



